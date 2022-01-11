Jordin Sparks knew she’d found the one after a bad breakup with Jason Derulo.

Jordin Sparks knew she’d found the one after a messy breakup with Jason Derulo.

Jordin Sparks has been happily married and a mother since she met her husband, Dana Isiah.

They’ve been married for almost five years and appear to have a strong relationship.

Prior to Isiah, Sparks had a public breakup with singer Jason Derulo after a long relationship.

Despite the fact that the breakup was painful and she was afraid of being hurt again, she claims that one thing convinced her that Isaiah was the one.

Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks had a tumultuous relationship.

Derulo and Sparks dated for three years.

Sparks appears in Derulo’s music video for “Marry Me,” making them one of Hollywood’s most popular couples.

They had, however, split up by the fall of 2014.

Sparks claims she was taken aback by the situation.

Sparks admitted they had a fight on The Breakfast Club, but she apologized and assumed they were fine.

She was supposed to leave the next day.

She told the radio hosts, “He helped me carry my bag to the car, kissed me, and said he loved me, and then he didn’t call.”

Derulo later claimed that the stresses of marriage had harmed their marriage.

He told a radio show that their arguing after long days at work irritated him, and that the breakup was the result of it.

Their mothers introduced Sparks and Isaiah to each other.

The model was relocating to Los Angeles, so his mother and Sparks’ mother set up a group chat for him to meet people on the West Coast.

They quickly became close friends.

“We just connected on a deep platonic level when we first started talking,” Sparks told TODAY. “We weren’t even interested in looking for a relationship, so we had made that clear to each other.”

In 2017, Sparks revealed to People Magazine that she and Isaiah had secretly married and were expecting their first child.

DJ, their son, is named after Isiah.

Following the birth of her son DJ, Sparks told Us Weekly about her new life:

Infosurhoy has entertainment news.

You know, it’s crazy, but you have to go through it so you can appreciate the right person when they come along.

And the feelings I have for my husband are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

He is a symbol of security, comfort, and belonging, and I know he adores everything about me.

