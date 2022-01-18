After a barrage of fan backlash, Ricky Gervais of After Life speaks out about a missing season 3 character.

After a backlash from fans, Ricky Gervais of After Life speaks out about a missing season 3 character.

RICKY Gervais has revealed why some of After Life’s most beloved characters have been left out of the third season.

Last Friday saw the return of Widower and straight-talking Tony Johnson for the third and final chapter of After Life, but two notable characters were missing.

Local postman Pat gave Tony an update on his failing romance with Roxy in the first few episodes, as he struggled to come to terms with her career as a sex worker.

Those who binge-watched the entire six new episodes, on the other hand, were disappointed not to see Roxy (Roisin Conaty) appear at all.

Sandy, played by Mandeep Dhillon, who worked as a reporter for the Tambury Gazette, was also absent.

As a result, fans of the massively popular Netflix series took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the absence of both characters.

“What a disappointing end to such a good show,” one disgruntled viewer wrote.

“There aren’t many Brandys or Annes.”

Roxy and Sandy have a combined weight of zero pounds.

The worst and most repulsive characters will have more screen time.”

“Why aren’t Roxy and Sandy in the third season of After Life? They’re sorely missed,” someone else said, agreeing.

Fans were disappointed that the pair did not appear in any of the episodes, so Gervais explained why filming went on without them.

“Mandeep couldn’t do it because she was filming,” he explained to Digital Spy. “So I’d sort of written her bit and I had time to change them.”

“With Roxy, we weren’t sure there was a story there.

It’s a mutual decision; I didn’t write them down.”

Fans will be disappointed to learn that After Life will not be renewed for a second season, ruling out the possibility of a return for Roxy or Sandy.

Netflix has all three seasons of After Life available to watch right now.