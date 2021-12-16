After a battle with Covid, Les Emerson, the star of the Five Man Electrical Band and the writer of Signs, died at the age of 77.

After a battle with Covid-19, Les Emerson of the FIVE MAN ELECTRICAL BAND has died at the age of 77.

Emerson died on December 10 in an Ottawa, Canada, hospital, according to CTV News.

“He had underlying health conditions that made him even more vulnerable to Covid,” Emerson’s wife, Monik, confirmed his death.

Monik went on to say that her husband had been in and out of the hospital for the past year for various reasons.

Emerson, who had been fully vaccinated against Covid, became infected with the virus in November and died in the intensive care unit.

Kristina Emmerson-Barrett, the songwriter’s daughter, said, “I want people to know that he meant something different to everybody.”

“He was first and foremost a musician, and he was passionate about his craft and his music.”

“At heart, he was an artist, but he was so much more.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.