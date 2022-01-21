After a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Louie Anderson died at the age of 68.

Another blow to the comedy industry.

Louie Anderson died on Friday, January 21, according to his team, in Las Vegas.

He had died at the age of 68 years.

Anderson was diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, earlier this week.

On Thursday, January 20, Pauly Shore revealed that he was in the hospital for treatment.

“Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s,” Shore tweeted, “I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson’s sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes. He’s still with us but keep him in your prayers.”

Anderson was best known for his stand-up comedy and animated series Life with Louie, as well as his role as Christine Baskets in the film Baskets.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 and 2018 for his performance in the FX series.

Anderson also hosted several seasons of Family Feud.

His sisters, Lisa Anderson and Shanna Anderson, survive him.

The plot is taking shape.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!