After a Black Friday haul, a woman’s bedroom is completely covered in PrettyLittleThing bags – but she’s been chastised for being ‘greedy.’

A WOMAN has shocked shoppers by displaying her bedroom, which is completely covered in piles of PrettyLittleThing packages.

@olivia.kingx, a TikTok user, posted a video showing the famous pink packaging completely covering her bed and floor area.

Olivia revealed that she purchased the massive haul during the Black Friday sales, filling four black bin bags with the items.

The shopaholic also admitted that she shared the video knowing she would face backlash.

Her video has 1.7 million views, indicating that it has gotten a lot of attention.

People, as she had predicted, had a lot to say in the comments.

“That’s sad,” one person said.

“This is why there was nothing left,” said another.

Others, on the other hand, claimed that the trolls were simply envious of her autumn shopping spree.

“Everyone is just mad because they didn’t get anything,” one wrote.

