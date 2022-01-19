After a body part of a mystery person was seen in the now-famous Prince Andrew photo, royal watchers have questions.

Following the discovery of a mystery person’s body part in the infamous Prince Andrew photograph, royal watchers are left with questions.

Before the year 2021 ended, some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims received justice when his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier.

Her conviction drew attention back to Prince Andrew, who has been accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s alleged victims multiple times while she was a minor.

The civil lawsuit filed by the Duke of York’s accuser, Virginia Guiffre, will go to trial soon, according to a judge.

Here’s more on that, as well as how Andrew allegedly reacted after losing his titles and the mystery surrounding a mystery person’s body part seen in a photo of the prince and Guiffre.



Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of his honorary military titles and revoked his remaining royal patronages on March 13th.

He can no longer use the “His Royal Highness” style, but his Duke of York peerage will remain.

“With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read after the decision was made public.

The Duke of York will continue to avoid public service and will defend himself as a private citizen in this case.”

Andrew was devastated and in tears when his titles were taken away, according to the Mirror.

“The prince was tearful when told the news, even though he expected it,” a senior defense source said.

During his mother’s Platinum Jubilee year, he feels he has let so many people down, not least his mother.”

Virginia Guiffre has won the right to sue Prince Andrew for allegedly battering her and inflicting emotional distress on her.

She claims the Duke of York abused her sexually. https:t.corb5vesrO0q

Since his disastrous TV interview in 2019, there have been increasing calls for Andrew’s titles to be removed.

During that time, he tried to explain his friendship with the late convicted pedophile and came across as untrustworthy when he claimed he had never met Guiffre.

A photo of the queen’s second-oldest son with his arm around Guiffre when she was 17 is one piece of damning evidence against him.

In the background of the photo, Maxwell is smiling…

