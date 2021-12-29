My teen daughter was screaming in pain and on the verge of losing her sight after a botched Christmas brow treatment.

My adolescent daughter was in excruciating pain and on the verge of losing her sight after a botched Christmas brow treatment.

A British teenager was left with her eyes “glued shut” after a severe allergic reaction to an brow treatment at a local shop in Colchester.

Rhia Vikki West, a mother of five, took her 14-year-old daughter, Cheyanne, to the hospital on Christmas Eve for emergency treatment.

The day before, the young girl had gotten a henna eyebrow and eyelash tint, which had gone horribly wrong.

Cheyanne spent Christmas Eve with her mother in the hospital, receiving steroid and pain medication for severe swelling.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated after she was released.

The teen’s throat quickly swelled, and her eyes swelled to the point of being unable to see.

On Christmas Day, Rhia took her daughter back to Aandamp;E, where she was told Cheyanne was fortunate to be alive.

“It was completely terrible,” Cheyanne told Jam Press.

“I had my lashes and brows tinted, and I was really looking forward to going to a Christmas party.”

“My entire face was swollen and I couldn’t see anything; I was terrified and upset.”

“The doctors told me that as a result of my actions, I could have lost my sight and died.”

It’s been a nightmare of a situation.

“I was in excruciating pain.”

Cheyanne was in the hospital for the majority of Christmas Day before being released to recover at home.

Her brows have developed painful blisters that ‘keep popping,’ and her hair has started to fall out, with the teen fearing it will never grow back.

“My brows are still hurting and falling off, and my eyes are still weeping yellow,” she said.

“Like everyone else, I have a lot of blisters that keep popping.”

Rhia was distraught over her daughter’s near-death experience, which ruined the family’s Christmas plans.

In the meantime, two of her older children were stranded at home with Covid, each in their own room.

With New Year’s Eve approaching, the mother wants to warn other parents about the dangers of beauty treatments and to demand that salons conduct a patch test.

She claims she was not present when Cheyanne visited the Colchester salon and that the owner called her to ask permission to tint her brows and lashes.

When the mother did not answer the phone, the salon allegedly sought permission from her grandmother instead.

“It has caused us so much distress and has ruined our Christmas,” Rhia told Jam Press.

“For a long time, Cheyanne won’t be able to wear makeup or get tattoos…

