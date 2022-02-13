After a breakup, Chrishell Stause and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim reunite with co-stars from Selling Sunset.

Following their breakup, Chrishell Stause and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim reunite with co-stars from Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim reunited at a Super Bowl party less than two months after confirming their split.

Look into what happened on the inside.

While Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship ended last year, they continue to work together and are friends, so a public reunion was never out of the question.

On Friday, February 15th, there will be a special event.

On November 11, the star of Selling Sunset reunited with her ex, co-star, and real estate mogul.

Along with Jason, Chrishell brought his twin brother Brett Oppenheim and coworker Emma Hernan to a Barnes and Noble book signing for her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, at The Grove outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles.

As seen in a video Chrishell shared on her Instagram Story, the four rode together to the event.

Jason posted a video of himself “trying to get Chrishell to sign my book!” on his Instagram Story.

Jason and Chrishell “were very friendly and a little flirty” while she sat behind the table, according to an eyewitness who attended the book signing.

“They were both smiling, laughing, and making eye contact,” the source continued.

“There was a lot of flirty engagement between them, like inside jokes.”

Emma was seen sitting on Brett’s lap during the signing while the two chatted with Jason, who sat in a nearby chair.

The four went to the Homecoming Weekend bash, a pre-Super Bowl LVI party hosted by The h.wood Group and REVOLVE in Los Angeles, later in the day.

They took group photos there.

However, neither Chrishell nor Jason were seen arriving at the same time, nor were they seen together inside the party.

Chrishell arrived with a few girlfriends and sat at their own table, according to E! News.

She seemed to be in high spirits, singing and dancing to the music being played by the DJ.

At the party, Emma shared an Instagram Story photo with Chrishell and fellow Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith.

Jason and Brett were seen hanging out with friends and talking to other women after Chrishell arrived.

Jason was seen chatting with one of the women on a couch, whispering in her ear and getting close…

