After a breakup, reality TV stars welcome their first child.

After a breakup, reality TV stars welcome a baby.

Hayley Love and her Farmer Wants a Wife co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy.

Love announced the birth of Daisy in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec.

10, revealing that her baby girl was born on Tuesday, December 10th.

7″ and 3.6kgs at 10:03 p.m.

My little best friend, I can’t believe you’re mine.”

The Australian reality TV star shared the news with a gallery of adorable photos of her newborn Daisy, the first of which shows her sleeping.

Love held her sleeping daughter against her chest in a second image.

Dwyer’s Instagram account, where he has been active since Love announced Daisy’s birth, does not appear to have shared the exciting news at this time.

Daisy’s arrival came months after Love shocked fans by revealing she was 22 weeks pregnant with Dwyer’s child in July.

Love had matched with farmer Matt Trewin on the Australian dating show Farmer Wants a Wife when they met.

Before the show’s finale, the two split up, and she went on to date Dwyer briefly before their eventual split.

Love revealed her pregnancy to news.com.au in a statement in which she discussed her relationship with Dwyer.

“I’ve tried to keep things civil with him and make it clear what his role in our child will be.

I invited him to all of my appointments, and he attended the ultrasound.

At the end of the day, I chose to keep the baby because I have enough love for him or her, biological or not.

She told the outlet, “I will be enough for him or her.”

“I’m speaking my mind before the public and tabloids misinterpret it.”

“I want to tell you my story.”

Dwyer took to Instagram soon after publicly announcing her pregnancy, telling his followers, “When the time comes, I will be the best Dad I can be.”

“Even if we can’t be a couple as parents, our family will be filled with love for our child,” he added, “if this is my child, I’ll be there whenever the child needs me.”

