After a brief illness, James Bond actor Jack Hedley, who starred in For Your Eyes Only, died at the age of 92.

After a brief illness, James Bond actor Jack Hedley, who starred in the film For Your Eyes Only, died at the age of 92.

After a brief illness, James Bond actor Jack Hedley died at the age of 92.

According to a notice in today’s New York Times, the actor who starred in For Your Eyes Only died on December 11.

Hedley, born Jack Hawkins, died after a “short illness bravely borne,” according to the obituary.

“There will be no funeral at his request,” it said.

His family and friends will miss him greatly.”

Hedley was born in 1930 in London and began acting in films in the 1950s.

In a five-decade career, the actor racked up 99 credits, as well as numerous stage appearances.

In the early 1960s, he starred in the BBC series The World of Tim Frazer before appearing in Lawrence of Arabia, The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft, and The Secret of Blood Island.

However, For Your Eyes Only, a 1981 Bond film, was his most well-known role.

He voiced Havelock’s parrot and played Carole Bouquet’s father, Sir Timothy Havelock, who was murdered by a Cuban hitman while trying to locate a shipwreck for the British Secret Service.

Later, in Lucio Fulci’s The New York Ripper, he played the lead role.

The actor also starred alongside John Wayne, Robert Ryan, and Richard Burton in the American war epic The Longest Day.

Hedley’s most recent on-screen role was as a priest in the Italian television series St.

Paul is the author of this article.

To avoid confusion with a British actor of the same name, he changed his last name at the start of his career.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone, and here for Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.