After a cancer diagnosis, Criss Angel’s 7-year-old son Johnny is now in remission.

After a cancer diagnosis, Criss Angel announces that his 7-year-old son Johnny is in remission.

Criss Angel celebrated his 7-year-old son Johnny’s remission from cancer after his diagnosis in 2019.

On Monday, January 17, the magician, 54, and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, released a joint statement saying, “This is the most important post I have ever made.”

“TODAY, OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SIGNIFYING HIS REMISSION AND END OF TREATMENT!”

The 30-year-old Australian’s social media post came one day after her son’s immune therapy came to an end.

On Sunday, January 16, the actress told her Instagram followers, “Tomorrow is the big day.”

“Finally, after 6 long years, Johnny Crisstopher will ring the bell.”

This nightmare we’ve lived twice since 2015 has been quite a journey.”

Benson described Johnny’s last three months of treatment as “tough,” noting that she gave birth to daughter Illusia, who is now two months old, during that time.

“We have an incredible support system, and I’m eternally grateful for my parents’ selflessness.”

“Family is everything, especially in difficult times,” the Jane actress, who is also the mother of 2-year-old son Xristos, concluded.

“My Johnny boy, we are so proud of you.

This is ALL ABOUT YOU This chapter of your life will come to a close soon, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for you.

My love, I can’t wait to see you ring that bell.

Because the entire world is proud of you, ring it loudly!”

In December 2019, Angel revealed that Johnny had relapsed after a four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“He was diagnosed with pediatric cancer before he was two years old, he’s been in treatment for over three years, he’s been in remission, but unfortunately he had a relapse,” the former Angeldust frontman told TMZ at the time.

In 2016, the author of Mindfreak spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about being an “optimistic” parent, explaining, “You have to be positive all the time.”

You must maintain a positive attitude at all times.

Life can throw challenges at you at any time, and you never know what will happen; after all, that is what life is all about.

It’s that you have to be optimistic and accept it as a journey with peaks and valleys, and that you must always persevere.”

