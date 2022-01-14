After a candid interview, Britney Spears criticizes Jamie Lynn Spears, saying, “She Never Had to Work for Anything.”

Many people tuned in to watch Jamie Lynn’s candid interview with ABC News, including pop star Britney Spears.

Britney Spears was reportedly subjected to abuse while under conservatorship, and the younger Spears appeared to deflect any blame.

The pop star, on the other hand, took to Twitter to accuse her younger sister of trying to “sell a book at [her]expense,” and to tell Jamie Lynn exactly what she did to “bother” her during and before the interview.

Jamie Lynn “bothered” Britney Spears during the interview, according to her Twitter post.

First, she objected to her behavior being described as “out of control.”

“She was never around me much at that time 15 years ago… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?” Spears wondered.

Then she went on to explain more of her side of the story about another vexing issue: Jamie Lynn Spears’ performance of a medley of her hit songs.

“I know it may seem silly to most people, but my sister was the baby when I wrote a lot of my songs,” she explained.

“She had never had to work for anything in her life.”

She was always given everything!!”

So it appears that 15 minutes of Jamie Lynn Spears performing her greatest hits was too much to bear.

Spears stated that she asked her younger sister why she did it because she knew it bothered her.

“Her only words were, ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea,'” she says.

Spears then offered, referring to Things I Should Have Said, “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!”

She then turned her attention to her family as a whole.

“My family has completely ruined my dreams and is attempting to portray me as the insane one…”

yZBEysen4O pic.twitter.com

Jamie Lynn Spears expressed her dissatisfaction with her sister’s relationship during an interview with ABC News.

“That love is still there in full force.

“I adore my sister,” she expressed her feelings.

“I’ve always loved and supported her, and she knows it.

So I’m not sure why we’re in this predicament.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said in the interview, adding that she had even tried to help her.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.