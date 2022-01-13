After a casual pizza date, Kris Jenner ‘demands that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go on more high-profile outings.’

According to The Sun, Kris Jenner has demanded that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go on more high-profile dates.

The KUWTK matriarch, 66, is reportedly becoming “irritated” by the new couple’s “low-key” appearances, according to a source.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, have recently gone to the movies in Staten Island to see Lady Gaga’s film House Of Gucci, as well as dinner at the Los Angeles pizza restaurant Jon andamp; Vinny’s.

They were also seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

Kris is a fan of Pete, according to an insider, who hosted a birthday party for him at her Palm Springs mansion in November. However, she wants the SNL star to step up his game in his new romance, according to the source.

“Kris thought Kim’s relationship with Pete was wonderful, and that it provided a welcome distraction just when it was needed,” they said.

“She thought Pete provided a fresh perspective, and at a time when people had written Kim off, it reinvigorated her interest and relevance, revealing a new side to her.”

“However, Kris is becoming increasingly irritated by the low-key nature of the situation.”

“She thinks Pete is too low-key,” the source went on.

Sure, he has a great job, but he has no ability to add value to Kim’s brand.

“Kim appears to be content, but Kris is bored and rolls her eyes at the ‘low-key pizza dates.'”

Kris’s representative has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

While the new couple has been keeping their dates under wraps for the most part, they did treat themselves to some luxury when they flew to the Bahamas earlier this month.

The couple is thought to have spent New Year’s Eve apart at a lavish (dollar)10 million villa with a poolside spa and deep water marina.

Kim’s new relationship comes after her divorce from Kanye West, 44, was finalized in February of last year.

North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper recently made his most public show of support for Kim by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a home across the street from her Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.

He reportedly paid well over the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and renovate.

Despite his intentions, Kim recently filed for divorce from Kanye after he “embarrassed her” by begging for them to reunite during a Drake benefit concert.

