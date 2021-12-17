After a child pornography trial, Josh Duggar is forced to eat bread and margarine alone in his cell for the holidays.

After his child pornography conviction, Josh Duggar will be spending Christmas alone in a cell, eating simple meals like bread and margarine.

According to a source at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, the disgraced star of 19 Kids and Counting will be served his jailhouse-style Christmas dinner in solitary confinement.

While the menu for Christmas week has not yet been finalized, the source said that the inmates will be served “a little special something.”

It won’t be large, but it will be “a little different” from the usual fair.

Josh will be feasting alone on whatever they serve for the holiday.

“People in solitary do not get to eat with others,” the insider explained.

“They are served in their cells alone, but they eat the same food as everyone else.”

In the days leading up to Christmas, an insider shared a rundown of the standard menu.

“They had butter and sugar oatmeal, a sausage patty, homemade fried potatoes, bread, and margarine for breakfast this morning.”

The beverage selection is limited, with only an orange-flavored fortified drink and no coffee available to inmates.

Josh and his fellow inmates ate hamburgers for lunch.

According to the source, Josh’s dinner will consist of turkey and rice casserole as well as green beans served with bread and margarine.

The Sun previously reported that the disgraced actor is being held in solitary confinement for his own safety while awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges.

“Josh is cordoned off from the general population,” a jail source said.

“He’s in solitary confinement.”

This is something we do with every sex offender.

“For his own safety, he is being held separately.”

When asked if being alone in the cell all day is lonely for him, the source replied, “It is what it is.”

Josh’s sentencing date could be four months away after his conviction last week, according to the Arkansas federal judge overseeing the case.

Josh will be held at the Washington County Correctional Facility until his hearing.

The jail is well-known for alleged sex assaults and violent attacks between inmates, as the Sun previously reported.

A male inmate at the Washington County facility was allegedly raped and tortured for 16 hours in one instance.

Two men from Josh’s jail were charged with rape and torture of a man in a cell at the jail in 2013, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Josh, 33, will be imprisoned…

