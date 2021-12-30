After a cleaning expert shares her once-a-month routine, people are surprised at how filthy their homes are likely to be.

A CLEANING expert revealed which areas of your home should be cleaned at least once a month, and many people admit they haven’t done so in a long time.

Caroline, a professional organizer, revealed her cleaning schedule, highlighting which areas of your home should be cleaned monthly.

“If you’re unsure how often you should clean things at home, here’s a list of items you should clean once a month,” she said.

First and foremost, she stressed the importance of cleaning your dishwasher once a month.

“Make sure you’re cleaning your dishwasher,” she said.

“Inspect the filter and wash it with soap and water, then run an empty dishwasher through a normal cycle with two cups of vinegar.”

The next item on her cleaning to-do list was dusting.

“Dust ceiling fans, art work’s tops, baseboards, and windowsills.”

To keep dust from blowing into the room, dust your air vent covers,” she advised.

Remember that your washing machine can get dirty as well, so if you want to take care of your laundry, you must also take care of your machine.

“Clean your washing machine by using the self-clean cycle or baking soda and vinegar,” Caroline advised.

For this task, she recommends using two cups of vinegar and half a cup of baking soda.

Sofas are often overlooked, but they can accumulate a lot of dirt and dust over time.

“Use your long attachment to vacuum away dust from your sofa cushions,” she advised.

“Use warm water and dish soap to spot treat upholstery, which usually works.”

Caroline also suggested that you clean your vacuum cleaner to ensure that it works properly.

“Make sure your vacuum brush is free of lint, hair, and debris,” she advised.

Caroline also recommended cleaning your refrigerator once a month.

“As an added bonus, remove all of your food items from your fridge and wipe down the surfaces with vinegar spray and a rag,” she added.

Commenters said they hadn’t cleaned some of these areas in a long time after seeing the video, which has 1.6 million views.

One commenter said, “I think I’m about 482 months behind on some of these,” while another said, “I choose to live in ignorance, never touching that dishwasher filter.”

“I thought the dishwasher washed itself,” a third agreed.

Another said, “Never done any of this.”

“This is fantastic,” one joked, “but I’m not going to do any of it.”

