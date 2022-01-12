After a conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her relationship with her sister Britney Spears.

After a conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn Spears discusses her relationship with her sister Britney Spears.

Correcting the record.

As the family’s drama continues, Jamie Lynn Spears addressed speculation about her relationship with sister Britney Spears.

“It’s still there, 100 percent,” says the narrator.

Jamie Lynn, 30, said, “I love my sister,” during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 12.

“All I’ve ever done is love her, support her, and do what’s right for her, and she knows it.”

So I’m not sure why we’re in this situation.”

The former child star claimed she attempted to assist Britney, now 40, in gaining access to resources that would allow the conservatorship to be lifted.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she continued, “so when she needed help, I set up ways to help.”

“I went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end the conservatorship and put an end to everything for our family.”

Why should we keep doing it if it’s going to cause so much strife?”

Jamie Lynn was scrutinized last summer after her older sister spoke out for the first time about her family’s involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.

“To tell you the truth, I’d like to sue my family.”

“I’d also like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, rather than it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” the “Circus” actress said during an emotional court hearing in June 2021, claiming that her loved ones did “no goddamn thing” to help her.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote at the time on Instagram, clarifying that she was there for Britney.

And I’ll continue to support her in the future.

“Take note of that.”

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.

An excerpt from the Sweet Magnolias star’s upcoming autobiography, Things I Should Have Said, was released earlier this month, explaining why she didn’t tell the Grammy winner about her pregnancy in 2007.

Jamie Lynn claimed in that “everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat.”

