A Starbucks employee is taken aback when a customer orders over 9000 frappes and pays over (dollar)52,000.

A Starbucks employee is taken aback after a customer orders over 9000 frappes and pays over (dollar)52K for them.

Coffee connoisseurs can’t get enough of the aromatic roast.

Even caffeine aficionados will admit that this one man’s order was, to put it mildly, excessive.

In a video on his TikTok account, a Starbucks employee revealed the largest order he’s ever seen.

In the clip, he used audio of someone yelling curse words in total shock.

According to the register, there were a total of 9,576 Caramel Frappuccinos ordered.

At (dollar)5.45 each, the total was (dollar)52,189.20.

That’s more expensive than some high-end automobiles!

He swung the camera around to reveal hundreds of printed sticky tags that needed to be glued to each cup.

With over a million views in just three days, the video went viral almost instantly.

Viewers were astounded by the customer’s bravado:

“I believe that regulations should be in place to prevent this from happening.”

“Or it needs to be planned days ahead of time so the store can accommodate,” one person suggested.

“This can’t be allowed, did they call??!??!” wrote another user.

“We closed,” jokingly said a third.

Starbucks stories have gained a lot of traction on social media sites.

TikTokers stepped in to support the coffee chain’s employees after a customer posted a video that appeared to call them out.

Dahgari, a Tiktok star, was stressed out while studying for a difficult exam, so she ordered a cup of coffee through the Starbucks delivery app.

Before checking out, she filled out the empty box on the app, which allows customers to provide information that the restaurant should be aware of.

This option is typically reserved for people with food allergies or who do not require immediate delivery of their order.

Dahgari, on the other hand, used it to ask the person making her coffee for a little boost.

She wrote in the box, “I’m studying for a difficult exam, could you please write something that makes me happy?”

Dahgari filmed as her coffee was delivered in the hopes of uncovering an inspirational quote written on the cup’s side.

To her dismay, the barista either forgot or completely ignored her request.

She captioned the video, “I asked a Starbucks employee to write something for me, and this is how it went…”

The audience, on the other hand, was uncaring about her predicament.

One person commented, “Their job isn’t to decorate your cup.”

“Did you know that there can be a rush at times, and they’re making drinks nonstop?” “Their job is to make your coffee.”

“They’re paid like (dollar)9 an hour, so you expect them to care,” said another.

“They’re a barista, not a therapist,” a third person stated.

A fourth person wrote, “Entitled behavior.”

“Perhaps they were pressed for time or had three other customers to serve.”

