After a dance party, Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo in a hotel room.

Dakota Johnson knows how to spice up an after-party, as she is rumored to be tattooing her co-stars in hotel rooms late at night.

Johnson talked about how she and her co-stars in her new drama The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard, like to throw huge, wild dance parties after screenings of the film in a recent Town and Country profile.

The Lost Daughter’s cast and crew threw a party at Altro Paradiso in Soho after the New York Film Festival premiere in October, according to the article.

Johnson used a stick-and-poke kit to give Colman her first tattoo in the hotel room after the party.

In the profile, Colman, 47, said she’s not sure why she agreed to get tattooed by Johnson in the first place.

“Perhaps I was completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanted her to think I was cool,” the Oscar winner explained.

“Or it could have been my midlife crisis.”

According to Johnson, much of the craziness appears to be pent-up euphoria brought on by the COVID-19 vaccine’s return to quasi-normalcy after months of lockdown.

“The thing is, people aren’t acting normally,” Johnson said, adding, “If you go to a party, you f**king rage.”

With The Lost Daughter generating a lot of early awards season buzz, Johnson is starting to broaden her horizons in Hollywood, and she’ll be directing an untitled feature film next year.

Johnson didn’t say much about the project other than it’s set on “a mythical island.”

“We discussed having someone else direct, but then I started dreaming about it and coming up with ideas all the time.”

This story is ingrained in my bones,” Johnson said.

“I keep thinking to myself, ‘Is this too soon?’ But it’s happening.”

“I’m going to go ahead and do it.”

Town and Country’s December/January issue is on newsstands now.

Dakota’s new drama, The Lost Daughter, will be released in limited theaters on December 1st.

On Netflix, it will debut on December 17th.

