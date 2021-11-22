After a disastrous tour, Lindsey Buckingham abandoned a sickly Stevie Nicks.

When Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac, their relationship fell apart, but the two had been having problems for a long time before their careers took off.

Nicks and Buckingham feuded frequently while they were still struggling musicians.

Buckingham abandoned Nicks in Aspen after a particularly trying period.

Nicks had a difficult time during this time, but she wrote one of her most well-known songs about it.

Buckingham Nicks’ self-titled album was released in 1973 by the duo.

This would be their only studio album, and it would be a flop.

Following the lukewarm response to their album, their label dropped them, putting Nicks and Buckingham in a bind.

To make ends meet, she had to return to waitressing and cleaning jobs.

Buckingham and his friends would compose music at home in the meantime.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in concert in 1976 pic.twitter.com3GqWdkfoA6

Nicks said in the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zo Howe, “I was just living in a world with these guys and I wasn’t relating to any of them.”

“I was at work, and they were all jamming on their guitars.”

I was a completely different person; I was a mother and the Cub Scout camp director.”

Buckingham was offered a month-long tour with The Everly Brothers during this time.

Buckingham needed to practice, so the couple drove to Aspen.

Nicks decided to stay and work on her art after he left.

The period was not exactly relaxing as she eased back from her hectic work schedule.

“I was living with (dollar)40 and my dog, as well as my Toyota, which had froze the day we arrived.”

And we expected [Buckingham] to make a lot of money.

Nicks was also concerned that Buckingham would be unfaithful during this time.

Buckingham was said to be in a bad mood when he returned with significantly less money than he had expected.

Nicks had no idea why he was angry, but he fixed the car, took the dog, and left Aspen, leaving Nicks alone and sick with strep throat.

Nicks attempted to return to Los Angeles using a bus pass, but Greyhound employees were on strike at the time.

She eventually had to call her parents in tears, who “unwillingly sent a plane ticket” so she could return home.

Nicks wanted to stay away from Buckingham once she returned to LA,…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https