After a (dollar)100,000 divorce, we remarried.

We had a (dollar)100,000 divorce and then remarried.

A (dollar)100,000 divorce was followed by a (dollar)100,000 remarriage.

Brittany and Wyland Szabo met 13 years ago and married in 2011.

The Szabos, however, filed for divorce in 2019 after an eight-year marriage and spent (dollar)100,000 on divorce proceedings and attorney fees, only to have the process halted last year.

Despite the fact that they are still in debt from their divorce, the couple renewed their marriage vows in November.

“It’s taken a lot of time and effort.

Brittany told Fox, “I don’t think there’s anything we can’t get through right now.”

According to Brittany, the couple met in a sober living house when they were both 19 years old.

Brittany had just completed alcoholism treatment at the time.

They married three years later and had their first child shortly after.

After the births of their second and third children, the couple began drinking again five years ago.

“We started drinking again, thinking that because we had taken a few years off, we would be able to drink like normal people,” Brittany explained.

“And it was fine for a while, but then things started to deteriorate, and we ended up separating and filing for divorce in 2019.”

“It wasn’t all due to the alcohol.”

There were a lot of other toxic behaviors…we were very codependent on each other, and it wasn’t a good situation,” Brittany continued.

Brittany admitted that after their breakup, she began to drink more heavily and struggled with her mental health.

She lost custody of their three children and attempted to quit drinking several times, but each time she relapsed after a few weeks or months.

She was once served with a restraining order, became homeless, and was completely cut off from her children.

Brittany eventually started taking stronger drugs, which she had never done before, “just to numb the pain,” she explained.

She then overdosed in February 2020.

She had two options when she awoke in the hospital: flee to her parents’ house in Wisconsin and get sober, or cross the border to Mexico and disappear.

“Fortunately, I was able to do so the following day.

“I took a plane,” she explained.

“I’m not sure how I did it all.”

That’s why I know there’s a God watching over me; I couldn’t have done it on my own.”

Brittany spent the next 28 days in Wisconsin getting sober and working on herself by taking drug tests, purchasing breathalyzers, and consulting with a psychiatrist.

“I used to be…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.