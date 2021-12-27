After a (dollar)2 million settlement, James Franco’s sexual misconduct accusers claim he is still “completely insensitive” and has caused “immense pain and suffering.”

Actor James Franco has finally spoken out about the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him nearly four years ago.

The accusers of the Freaks and Geeksstar slammed him for his remarks, saying he still doesn’t comprehend the “pain and suffering” he caused them.

This is what Franco said, and this is how his accusers reacted.

The LA Times published an article in January 2018 in which five women accused James Franco of sexual misconduct.

One of the women described him as a mentor, and four of the women were his acting students.

In a Dec. interview, the Spider-Man actor broke his silence about the allegations, nearly four years later.

SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast” conducted an interview with me on February 22.

“Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong,” Franco admitted. Franco claimed he was addicted to sex.

The star of the film Interview claimed that all of his sexual encounters with students were voluntary.

“There were times when I was in a consensual relationship with a student when I shouldn’t have been,” he admitted.

Franco went on to say that he “didn’t want to hurt people,” but that his actions “spread to the point where [he]was hurting everybody.”

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of Franco’s former students, sued him for sexual misconduct in February 2019.

They came to an agreement in the year 2021.

Franco agreed to pay (dollar)2,235,000 after the women dropped their claims.

Two of Franco’s accusers have responded to his interview about the allegations.

They claim that the actor’s recent comments demonstrate that he still doesn’t understand what he did to the women.

Toni Gaal’s and Sarah Tither-Kaplan’s attorneys issued a statement to People on Dec.

Number 24.

“In addition to being blind to power dynamics, Franco is completely insensitive to, and still appears to care about, the immense pain and suffering he inflicted on his victims with this sham of an acting school,” according to the statement.

“It’s incredible that, despite admitting he had no business starting such a school in the first place, he continues to minimize the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain even after agreeing to a settlement.”

The women’s lawyers claimed that during the interview, the General Hospital actor downplayed his actions and failed to adequately address his misconduct.

“This was not a case of a course name being misunderstood,” the statement said…

