After a dramatic makeover, Romeo (plus) Juliet director Baz Luhrmann, 59, looks unrecognizable.

Last night, BAZ Luhrmann attended the AACTA Awards in Sydney, Australia, and he looked incredibly young.

The 59-year-old Australian director wore a stylish black suit, a white unbuttoned shirt, and a silk neckerchief as he walked the red carpet.

The Romeo (plus) Juliet director’s stylish ensemble wasn’t the only thing that drew attention; his wrinkle-free skin did as well.

The director of The Great Gatsby emphasized his new look by grooming his moustache and styling his grey hair away from his face.

Baz gained notoriety in 1992 with the hit film Strictly Ballroom, and in 1996 he directed his retelling of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo (plus) Juliet.

The Golden Globe-winning film Moulin Rouge, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, was also directed by the filmmaker.

Seven years later, he reunited with Nicole, 54, for the Hugh Jackman-starrer Australia.

The Great Gatsby was the director’s last film, and he’s currently promoting his upcoming Elvis biopic.

Baz recently wrapped filming on his upcoming Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast, which began in January of last year.

On September 17, 1962, Mark Luhrmann was born in Sydney, Australia.

In 1979, he took the nickname Baz from his father and changed his name to Baz.

Baz’s mother worked as a ballroom dance instructor and owned a dress shop, while his father owned a gas station and a movie theater.

For Moulin Rouge!, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Film and a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture.

He won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay for Strictly Ballroom.

For Romeo (plus) Juliet, he won the British Academy Film Awards for Best Screenplay and the David Lean Award for Direction.

He also won Best Direction and Best Film for The Great Gatsby at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Catherine Martin, his wife, is an Oscar-winning costume, production, and set designer as well as a film producer.

Catherine and her husband met when she was a student and married in 1997.

