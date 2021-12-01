After a dramatic transformation for BBC’s Doctor Who, John Bishop is virtually unrecognizable.

After demonstrating his incredible transformation on set of the BBC sci-fi series, DOCTOR WHO’s John Bishop appeared unrecognisable.

John made his comeback to our screens earlier this month as newcomer Dan Lewis in the long-running series Doctor Who.

Dan is a regular guy from Liverpool, and he’ll be the Doctor’s new companion in Jodie Whittaker’s final season as the titular character.

The comedian has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set, including one of him wearing a pink and black coat and sporting an impressive beard.

“This week’s behind-the-scenes pictures of Doctor Who,” John captioned the photos on Instagram.

“Thank you very much for your positive comments.

To be honest, I adore this show.”

In one photo, John wears a flat cap, while in another, co-star Mandip Gill wears a straw hat and sticks her tongue out.

Other photos show John’s beard transformation as he poses with Mandip and Professor Jericho actor Kevin McNally.

John’s new look drew a lot of attention from fans.

One fan said, “I’m digging the beard.”

“Love these pics! Thank you! Beard looks good on you,” one person wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Fans also praised John for “representing the city” because some of the show was shot in Liverpool.

“Just finishing up this week’s episode,” one fan wrote.

It’s wonderful.

I’m really enjoying this series and seeing our beautiful city.”

“I love that you’re representing our city Liverpool; you’re my favorite companion,” one person said.

“Love watching and so happy every time I see Liverpool on screen,” wrote a third.

On Sunday, December 5th, at 6.25 p.m., Doctor Who returns to BBC One.