After a fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin has refused to hand over his phone to police.

Following a fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin has refused to hand over his phone to police.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin has yet to surrender his cellphone to authorities investigating the fatal shooting in his film Rust.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by ET that it has made multiple attempts to retrieve Baldwin’s phone, but to no avail.

When Baldwin “did not provide his phone immediately pursuant to the initial search warrant” approved by a Santa Fe County Magistrate judge on Dec.

The Sheriff’s Office then “requested assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office” on December 16.

According to the statement, the DA’s Office “began working with Mr.

The Sheriff’s Office was advised by the District Attorney’s Office that the District Attorney “would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis” due to jurisdictional concerns, according to the DA’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to say that on December 1st, the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned citizen.

“The District Attorney’s Office was in negotiations with Mr.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities,” according to Baldwin’s attorney, “who obtained consent to retrieve the phone and its contents.”

Authorities wanted Baldwin’s phone, emails, social media accounts, deleted content, text messages, internet history, access to cloud drives, contacts, phone numbers, addresses, call logs, and more, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Detective Alexandria Hancock stated in an affidavit filed with the warrant that investigators were looking for Baldwin’s phone as well as any other evidence that could help them complete a full investigation.

Hancock claims that when she asked Baldwin and his attorney to hand over the phone voluntarily, she was told to get a warrant.

Baldwin was the one who fired the prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza, the film’s director.

Hancock said she found conversations about the production dating back to July 14 on Hutchins’ phone, as well as various Santa Fe business receipts that may help them learn more about the atmosphere on set of the Western.

Baldwin’s initial interview with detectives was also included in the affidavit.

Baldwin said in the interview that he and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer,

