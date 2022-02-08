After a feud with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson refers to her as “girlfriend” for the first time.

After their feud with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson refers to her as “girlfriend” for the first time.

PETE Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian is no joke, as the comedian for the first time publicly referred to her as his “girlfriend.”

After a weekend of rage against his ex-wife, Kanye West had a sweet interview moment.

Pete, 28, spoke with PEOPLE on Monday about his relationship and didn’t shy away from labels.

The comedian began by saying, “Well, I don’t really have Instagram – I don’t have Instagram, Twitter, or any of that stuff.”

“As a result, I spend the majority of my day getting into cars and driving to a set.”

“Or, if I’m off,” he continued, referring to Kim, 41, with a specific title, “I just hang out with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.”

“Every now and then, someone will scream something at you, or it might be difficult to get Dunkin’ Donuts,” Pete continued, explaining how fans have “zero” impact on his day-to-day: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be difficult to get Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“Apart from that, everything is fine.”

It isn’t all that bad.

It could have been a lot worse.”

After the reality star made her SNL hosting debut and the two shared a steamy kiss on stage during a sketch, Kim and Pete became linked.

Despite the fact that Kanye and Kim split in February of last year, they have been seen on numerous dates in recent months, adding to Kanye’s rage.

Pete was also forthcoming during a recent college visit.

Pete told the University of Rochester’s Campus Times that while performing live and doing a Q&A, he said:

“I’m going to say this because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just to be respectful of privacy.”

“However, everything is going well, and we are very pleased.”

Meanwhile, even though Kanye deleted his scathing attacks on Kim on Instagram, the feud between Kim and Kanye continued to rage.

The hitmaker accused Kim of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago over the weekend, claiming she believed he was stealing and “on drugs.”

However, late Sunday night, Kanye appeared to backtrack on his claims, deleting them from his Instagram feed.

He has since deleted all of the claims, and his most recent posts are solely about promoting his new album and other Donda endeavors.

Kanye escalated his verbal assaults on Kim, accusing her of “PUTTING A HIT” on her and their children’s TikTok use.

In the lyrics of his new song, EAZY with The Game, Kanye also went straight for Kim’s new beau.

At one point, Kanye yelled out, “Pete!”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.