After a fight with co-stars on MTV’s Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham slams ‘jealous and awful’ mothers who’sex shame’ her.

After a fight with co-stars on the MTV spinoff, Teen Mom Farrah Abraham slams ‘jealous and awful’ mothers who’sex shame’ her.

After a nasty physical fight with her co-stars on the upcoming MTV spinoff, Farrah Abraham slammed the “jealous and awful” mothers who had allegedly “sex shamed” her.

Farrah, 30, spoke about the Teen Mom Family reunion, claiming that it “got physical.”

In an Instagram Story, the reality star claimed she hadn’t missed “the haters of Teen Mom.”

She was dressed in a form-fitting shirt with a Santa Claus face on it.

The Teen Mom OG alum gave a gift to the “awful mothers” and “despicable, sexist” men because she was “beyond sex-shaming.”

“I’m not going to stop being the independent adult that I am,” the TV personality promised.

Especially for you, I’m not going to stop.”

“Perhaps you should pick on someone else,” she concluded.

Farrah also included a GIF saying, “Have a nice day.”

Farrah spoke to TMZ in early December about her big return to MTV and her appearance on the Teen Mom Spinoff show, which she had filmed in the fall.

“How was it seeing some of your old castmates after such a long time?” the interviewer inquired.

“I think we’ll see how that goes,” the MTV star replied.

“I always wish them the best; I believe there is still a long way to go.”

“Was it uneasy? Were you uncomfortable?” the reporter asked.

“I’m going through a lot of stuff personally,” Farrah responded, “so I think going back to a TV show was more overwhelming for me.”

“Did any drama occur?” the interviewer inquired.

“I think I could walk through the door and dramas would ensue, unfortunately,” she replied.

“All I’m saying is keep your hands to yourself.”

Do not sneak attack a woman or gang up on a woman because I am not good with that.”

“That’s pretty much how it went for me.”

“So you’re saying there was some physical drama?” the interviewer pressed further.

“Yeah, and I don’t think people should physically attack you, especially after Covid and our real-world news,” she added.

Don’t get too close to people,

Part one of MTV’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion featured the mother of Sophia, 12, alongside former Teen Mom co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout.

The TV personality is seen screaming at her old castmates in the new teaser, “You guys are adults!”

Cheyenne Floyd, 29, then swung a white table with red Solo cups toward Farrah.

“Let’s talk then, b***h!” Cheyenne yelled back.

Farrah made a gesture with her hand, as if she were…

