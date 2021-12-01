After a fight with now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin, teen mom Kailyn Lowry admits to squirting BREAST MILK at him.

THE TRUTH was revealed during Teen Mom Kailyn’s most recent podcast episode, when she revealed the lengths to which she went to avenge her ex-husband Javi Marroquin following an argument.

On their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, the reality star talked to co-host Vee Rivera about “squirting breast milk” at her ex while she was feeding their son Lincoln.

The hilarious clip from Tuesday’s episode was shared on the podcast’s Instagram page, depicting Kailyn becoming frustrated with Javi and retaliating with breast milk while he slept.

“I breastfed Lincoln for a year and I was just so upset, like f**k you, you get to sleep through the night and I’m up nursing,” the young mom recalled.

“And I was just like ‘you little b***h,’ and I took my nipple and I squirted him with milk, and I remember him in the middle of the night just like,” she said, mimicking Javi’s reaction.

“I was so mad!” she exclaimed, as her co-host laughed.

Lincoln, who is now eight years old, is the son of the former couple, who were married from 2012 to 2017.

Kailyn is also the mother of 11-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and four-year-old Lux and one-year-old Creed, who she shares with Chris Lopez.

Javi, 28, and ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau have a three-year-old son named Eli.

Fans are wondering if the couple will rekindle their romance after seeing photos of them together at their son’s sporting events on social media.

The ex-couple appeared side-by-side in a photo with their son last month to celebrate the kid’s football victory.

Lincoln smiled as he held up a trophy while his mother cheered him on with a homemade sign.

“Super Bowl champs!” Kailyn, 29, captioned the picture.

Kailyn recently shared a photo of herself with Javi and Lincoln at their son’s football game.

The mother of four admitted that co-parenting with her ex-husband hasn’t always been easy.

On her recent Coffee Convos podcast, she talked about their relationship.

“It was important to me to get a shot of the three of us for @lincmarroquin because I want him to know that no matter what Javi andamp; I go through off the field, when it comes to him, we turn the bulls**t off,” the MTV star said.

“I believe we’ve accomplished our goal…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]