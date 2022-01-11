After a former friend leaked sexy photos online, Lottie Moss made her OnlyFans account free.

After a former friend leaked sexy photos online, Lottie Moss makes her OnlyFans account public.

After a former friend betrayed her trust and leaked her sexy pictures online, LOTTIE Moss has made her OnlyFans account free.

Unlike the majority of celebrities, who charge at least £12 for a subscription, the 23-year-old has made hers free – but she is offering extras in exchange for tips.

Fans can purchase individual content snaps for around £10, but for (dollar)100 (£75), you can upgrade to a VIP membership, which grants you access to unlimited free chat, VIP content, custom requests, and she’ll even rate your manhood.

The news comes just days after she sobbed in public after learning that her phone number had been leaked online and that her fans were being encouraged to post her explicit OnlyFans images online, in a shocking betrayal.

“He’s telling the boys in the group chat to sub to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram,” she received a message from a concerned fan.

She had already received a number of phone calls from unknown callers, according to another post, and the perpetrator continued to mock her online.

“What an evil human being,” Lottie wrote, horrified.

Kate Moss’ younger sister, Lottie, has become known for her racy photos after a successful career in fashion modeling.

The model previously admitted to earning up to £70,000 a month by uploading X-rated images to subscription site OnlyFans.

He asked her about joining the popular site while speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Private Parts.

“If you’re doing it regularly and have followers, you can make upwards of like (dollar)100,000 a month,” she explained.

“I’m just taking fun pictures you’d send to your boyfriend,” she continued. “It’s fine, it’s harmless, and it’s not hurting anyone.”

“It’s fantastic.”

Her modeling agency, however, has dropped her as a result of her online posts.