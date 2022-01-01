After a kayak date with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, teen mother Kailyn Lowry flaunts her curves in a skin-tight jumpsuit.

In a new Instagram Story post, the 29-year-old flaunted her figure.

Kailyn shared a photo of herself from behind wearing a skin-tight maroon jumpsuit on Saturday.

As the outfit hugged her waist and booty, her curves were on full display.

As she walked toward the stairs in her home, Kailyn wore her hair down in loose curls and held a pair of glasses in her hand.

The MTV star also invited her Instagram followers to comment on the post, asking how their New Year’s Eve celebrations went.

She then shared a photo of herself drinking wine, implying how she spent the night.

Kailyn posted the sultry photo just days after being spotted kayaking with her ex-husband Javi, 28.

Lincoln, the former couple’s eight-year-old son, is the couple’s only child. They were married from 2012 to 2017.

Since their divorce, Kailyn and Javi haven’t always gotten along, but they do now.

When the two went on a kayaking date just a few days ago, it sparked rumors that they might rekindle their romance.

Javi and Kailyn appeared to be having fun as they paddled across the waters in a now-deleted video.

After Kailyn deleted the video from their date, it quickly resurfaced on an Instagram Teen Mom fan page.

While Javi’s voice could be heard in the audio of the short clip, the co-parents appeared to be passing along a bridge of boughs in murky waters.

“A sunken skip around the corner,” he was overheard saying.

“Oh cool!” exclaimed Kailyn’s ex, clearly pleased with his discovery.

Teen Mom fans expressed their desire for the couple to reunite shortly after the video resurfaced on social media.

“That’s the love of her life,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“If there wasn’t anything going on, she wouldn’t have reposted without audio,” another fan wrote.

“It’s nice that they spend time together,” a third supporter added.

“He’s her person, and I totally want them to get back together, but I don’t think they will,” a fourth person said.

In addition to Lincoln, the Teen Mom 2 star is the mother of Isaac, 11, and Lux, four, and Creed, one, with ex Chris Lopez.

Javi and his other ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, 29, have a three-year-old son named Eli.

Kailyn had a good day on Friday…

