After a kayak ‘date’ with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, teen mom Kailyn Lowry flaunts her curves in a crop top.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, flaunted her curves in a crop top just days after her kayak “date” with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Fans believe the former couple is getting back together after their most recent meeting.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the new photo on Instagram, which shows her on her knees in bed wearing a skin-tight burgundy jumpsuit.

Kailyn smiles for the camera, wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and holding a glass of chardonnay.

The MTV star isn’t alone in the picture, as her pal Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with her, also poses in green pants, a white top, and pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Starting 2022 off right and grateful for 20 MILLION downloads on @coffeeconvospodcast,” Kailyn wrote in the caption.

“You guys are incredible, and I can’t thank you enough for being a part of this journey with us! I hope everyone has the best year yet this year!”

Lindsie added a laughing emoji to her comment and wrote, “There we are!”

“You guys look awesome!” wrote one fan, and “Love you ladies! You look gorgeous!” wrote another.

Kailyn, 29, appears to be in good spirits these days, and it appears that she has taken time to meet up with her second baby daddy, Javi, in addition to sharing sexy photos.

Kailyn and Javi appeared to be having fun as they paddled across the waters in a now-deleted video that resurfaced on Reddit a few days before the new year.

While Javi’s voice could be heard in the audio of the short clip, the co-parents appeared to be passing along a bridge of boughs in murky waters.

“A sunken skip around the corner,” Javi was overheard saying.

Kailyn’s ex seemed ecstatic about his discovery, exclaiming, “Oh cool!”

One fan said, “That’s the love of her life,” while another agreed and added, “It’s good that they spend time together.”

The exes have an 8-year-old son named Lincoln, and Kailyn has two other sons named Issac, 11, Lux, four, and Creed, one, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Javi is the father of 3-year-old Eli, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Kailyn hasn’t confirmed whether she’s back with her ex-husband, but she did tell a fan in August that she wasn’t dating Javi at the time.

It all started when Kailyn and Javi were photographed together in her…

