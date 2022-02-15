After a lonely night in with True, 3 year old Khloe Kardashian thanks Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson for Valentine’s Day roses.

After a lonely night in with True, 3 years old, Khloe Kardashian thanks Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson for Valentine’s Day roses.

Pete Davidson sent KHLOE Kardashian a beautiful bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day.

Kim’s comedian boyfriend sent her beautiful pink flowers on Monday, amid her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

On her Instagram Stories, Khloe posted a close-up of her flowers with the caption, “The sweetest! Thank you Pete,” alongside a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sent red and white roses to the Good American founder, as well as a floral arrangement from Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, nine.

Despite receiving numerous gifts from friends and family, Khloe appears to have spent the romantic holiday with only her daughter True and her cat.

After eating heart-shaped cookies and cupcakes, she filmed her three-year-old playing in their backyard.

Khloe’s quiet night in follows Tristan’s admission that he fathered a secret child with his mistress Maralee just weeks ago.

Maralee, a fitness instructor, gave birth to a baby boy on December 1 after months of legal battles.

She filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, alleging that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday in March.

Khloe was dating Tristan at the time and had previously forgiven him for previous infidelity scandals.

Initially, the basketball player claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand before admitting that they had sex several times.

They had a four-month affair, he said in legal documents, from December 2020 to March 2021.

Tristan revealed he is the father of Maralee’s baby son last month and apologized to Khloe for “humiliating” her.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.”

I am completely accountable for my actions.

I was looking forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity had been established,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve offended or disappointed both publicly and privately during this ordeal.

He apologized to Khloe in the following Story and said, “You don’t deserve this.”

You don’t deserve the anguish and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think,” he concluded.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once more.”

Tristan was spotted cuddling up to a mystery woman at a Milwaukee nightclub just weeks after making the statement.

