After a major ‘clue’ on social media, Duggar fans believe Amy is PREGNANT with a second child.

After her latest social media post, fans of COUNTING ON’s Amy Duggar are speculating that she’s expecting her second child.

Following the birth of her son Daxton in 2019, fans assumed the 35-year-old dropped a major hint that she and her husband Dillon King are expecting a second child.

Amy shared a sweet new photo of herself and her two-year-old son Daxton, both of whom were smiling big for the camera while holding a few products.

While fans were overjoyed to see her and her son in the sweet photo, they were more interested in what she wrote in the caption.

Many people assumed she was dropping hints that she was “pregnant,” given her note’s focus on “fertility” vitamins.

“It’s nice to know my prenatal multivitamins are delivered straight to my door thanks to @modernfertility!! As a Mama and business owner, I’m always juggling so many things all the time it’s nice to know my prenatal multivitamins are delivered straight to my door thanks to @modernfertility!!

“These vitamins are science-backed and packed with biotin, folate, omega 3’s, zinc, and iron, all of which I’m deficient in!”

“These make me feel alive, and I highly recommend them!”

“Are you expecting again? Love you guys!” one ecstatic fan inquired.

“Prenatal huh? Does that mean…you know?” wrote another, hoping to learn the inside scoop.

“Is this some kind of announcement?” wondered a third befuddled follower.

Others expressed their “hope” that Amy and Dillon are expecting a second child and that Daxton, who is two years old, will have a sibling soon.

Amy and Dillon recently moved into a brand new house with their son, prompting speculation that they are expecting a second child.

The couple sold their Arkansas home for (dollar)350,000 in November, according to The Sun.

According to Arkansas property records obtained exclusively by The Sun, the house was first listed in June for (dollar)426,000 and went through five price drops before being sold in November.

Amy and Dillon purchased the house for (dollar)130,000 in 2017.

The former Counting On star later revealed on Instagram that she and her family had completed the purchase of a new home.

“So many reasons to smile today!!,” the Duggar cousin wrote.

“Thank you @randyodglen Odglen for making today’s closing so simple and stress-free!! Here’s to a new chapter!!”

Amy captioned a photo of her new house on her Instagram Stories shortly after, “Coming together!!”

Hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and moving boxes were among the features in the photo.

Amy was all smiles as she posed outside her house with her husband and their son for photos around Thanksgiving last year…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.