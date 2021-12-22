After a man insulted a young Liza Minnelli’s singing, Frank Sinatra defended her vehemently.

After a man insulted Liza Minnelli’s singing, Frank Sinatra defended her vehemently.

Frank Sinatra was a loving and loyal person to those who knew him.

The musician could show a very different, aggressive side to those who didn’t know.

This side of him, as well as his sense of right and wrong, was on display in the early 1960s, following a performance by a young Liza Minnelli in Los Angeles.

When a man made a snide remark about her singing, Sinatra retaliated in an unconstitutional manner.

According to those close to Sinatra, he had a short, explosive fuse, especially when he was inebriated.

He was known to throw food and beverages if they were not to his liking while out to dinner.

“He didn’t suffer fools gladly,” according to Quincy Jones, who produced some of Sinatra’s recordings.

Jones told the Desert Sun that “this man had no gray in him.”

“Either he loved you unconditionally from the bottom of his heart, or he was capable of running you over with a Mack truck backwards.”

On this day in 1915, Frank Sinatra, the original Rat Pack leader who took over when Humphrey Bogart died in 1957, was born in Hoboken, New Jersey. pic.twitter.comMV58erFMzq

Tom Dreesen, Sinatra’s opening comic, was one of the few people who could calm him down when his temper flared.

“After a few drinks, drinkers either became Rocky Marciano, Rudolph Valentino, or Rip Van Winkle,” he explained.

“Frank was Rocky Marciano,” says the author.

He was a little cantankerous after a couple of drinks.

When I was with him, the staff liked it because I could make him laugh every time.”

Sinatra and friends gathered at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles one evening in the early 1960s to see Judy Garland perform.

Garland invited her daughter Liza Minnelli on stage to sing at one point.

She joined Sinatra’s table after receiving high praise.

Soon after, a man approached Minnelli and advised her to practice before returning to the stage, nearly bringing her to tears.

“Watch that guy,” Sinatra warned his publicist Jim Mahoney and the club’s entertainment director Jack Entratter.

Sinatra, Mahoney, and Entratter all followed the man to the bathroom.

Sinatra punched the man in the gut when he came out, then walked away, leaving him crumpled on the floor.

Fortunately, the man was more affected by the alcohol than by the punch, and he had no recollection of what had occurred…

