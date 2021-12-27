After a nasty years-long feud, Caitlyn Jenner reveals a Christmas gift from ex-wife Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

After years of bitter feuding, CAITLYN Jenner was overjoyed to receive a thoughtful Christmas gift from ex-wife Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 72-year-old reality star was moved by the glassware and publicly expressed her gratitude to Kris, 66, and her long-term partner, Corey, 41.

Caitlyn posed next to the pricey wine glasses while wearing pink pyjamas and giving the gift a thumbs up.

“Wow! Thanks @krisjennner and @coreygamble Merry Christmas!” she wrote to fans.

Caitlyn Jenner has been taking it easy while recovering from knee surgery, but she has kept fans informed about her holiday plans.

The media personality posted a video of her dog sleeping on a sofa next to a Christmas tree, as well as a clip of her dinner table, which included pies, cheese, and crackers.

“Quiet Christmas Eve at home with Sophia recovering from knee surgery! Gorgeous dinner and platters tonight!” Caitlyn wrote, referring to her pal Sophia Hutchins, 25, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Caitlyn and Kris have had a rocky relationship in the past, but it appears that the holiday season has worked its magic, and the exes are on better terms now.

Caitlyn admitted in November that it’s “not as good as it should be” while chatting with housemates on Big Brother VIP.

Caitlyn and Kris have two children together, and Caitlyn was Kris’ stepfather to Kris’ children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert, whom Kris had with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Caitlyn told her housemates, “I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be.”

“I have no grudges against her.”

It would be nice if it were closer, but it’s not.”

“I believe that is an understatement,” Kris said when asked if she has any “misgivings” about Caitlyn.

“It’s fine with us.”

Just because of the children, I believe it could be better.

When you have that, it’s always the case.

“It’s all about how well the mother and father get along with each other.”

Is it simple? Is it pleasant? Do they communicate with one another? Is there any tension?”

After 22 years of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris decided to divorce in 2013.

When Caitlyn came out as transgender and completed her transition before writing about it in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, things became even more strained.

Khloe told Scott Disick and sister Kim on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year that she only speaks to Caitlyn “once in a blue moon” because she is always so busy.

The 37-year-old opened up about her relationship with her former stepfather, insisting there was “no beef” between them.

“I converse…”

