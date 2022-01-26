After a nosy neighbor told me to stop wearing lingerie – in my OWN house – I was stunned.

I was stunned when a nosy neighbor told me I couldn’t wear lingerie in my own home.

A WOMAN was taken aback when a nosy neighbor told her she couldn’t wear lingerie in her OWN home.

Another resident, enraged by her choice of indoor attire, knocked on her door, claiming that his young daughter had seen her – through a pair of binoculars.

To make matters worse, her own husband sided with the man, telling her that she needed to dress more appropriately in private.

In an attempt to gain some reassurance of her stance, the newlywed woman shared her strange problem with Reddit users on the AITA forum.

She explained that she had just returned from her honeymoon with her new husband and had been wearing lingerie since then, which meant she sometimes went about in her underwear first thing in the morning.

“I was in the kitchen preparing coffee while my husband was out the other day when I heard a knock on the door, so I immediately went to grab my long rope before answering,” she explained.

Her disgruntled next-door neighbor greeted her, telling her that his seven-year-old daughter has a direct view into the lounge from her bedroom.

He expressed his outrage at the youngster’s recent observation of her wearing “inappropriate clothing” while looking through her binoculars.

“I was taken back,” she continued.

“It turns out his daughter uses her binoculars to ostensibly watch the yard, but she clearly peered through our large glass windows to see inside, despite our curtains being drawn.”

The man told her that he thought it was impolite and that his child had “seen something she can’t unsee, that isn’t appropriate.”

“I asked him what he meant, and he requested that I be a little considerate when it comes to clothing (or lack thereof), but I thought that was ridiculous because it is my house,” she wrote in the post.

Despite her protests that she is free to wear whatever she wants in her own home and that the little girl has “no business peeping,” the nosy neighbor maintained his position.

Before the woman asked him to leave, he argued that his daughter was just a “curious” child who didn’t mean any harm.

“He didn’t take it well,” she continued, “and implied that he’d take steps to make sure I didn’t ‘expose’ his daughter to anything like that in the future.”

“I just thought my entire day had been ruined when he left, especially after he said he’d bring this incident to the attention of the neighborhood group.”

After informing her husband of the conflict and expecting him to support her, he abruptly told her that he agreed with the man and that she should “just leave the lingerie…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.