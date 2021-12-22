After a paramedic emergency, Tom Hanks was able to save a performance.

Following a paramedic emergency, Tom Hanks saved a performance.

Tom Hanks has played a variety of heroes throughout his career.

In Saving Private Ryan, there was Forrest Gump and Captain Miller.

In the films Apollo 13, Captain Phillips, Sully, The Post, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, he also played real-life heroes.

Hanks was also called upon to help in a real-life emergency.

On November 1, Hanks appeared on the Smartless podcast.

Hanks told the story when host Sean Hayes inquired about a paramedic emergency at a recent theatrical performance.

Hanks, on the other hand, did not save the day.

The paramedics were to blame, but Hanks saved the show.

Hanks was a Shakespearean actor before landing a role on the TV show Bosom Buddies.

In 2018, he returned to the stage with a performance of Henry IV.

On Smartless, Hanks told Hayes, “I did Shakespeare two years ago in Los Angeles.”

“With the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, I performed as Falstaff.”

A health emergency forced one performance to be canceled.

There are a lot of fights in Henry IV, and you have to practice every night.

Until June, I’ll be at the VA in Los Angeles.

“It was a medical emergency,” Hanks explained.

“A gentleman had a heart problem.

Suddenly, the paramedics had to be summoned.

We were doing it in West Los Angeles, at the VA Center, in the Japanese Garden, among the eucalyptus trees.

We had to call the EMTs after a man suffered a seizure.

Then we needed to take a break, and the lights were turned on.”

A member of the audience videotaped Hanks and uploaded it to YouTube.

While the paramedics dealt with the situation, Hanks asked the rest of the audience to remain seated.

The Oscar winner maintained his Shakespearean persona.

“It was about a 30-minute wait while they took care of this gentleman,” Hanks said.

“And we were all backstage debating whether we should do something,’ and then I saw people leaving and said, ‘Oh no, no, no, no.’ It was already close to a three-hour show.”

I saw a lady pick up her purse and head for the exit, and I ran out screaming, ‘Get back here….’

