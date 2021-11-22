After a peace offering to The Rock, Vin Diesel displays his chiseled figure ahead of the final ‘Fast’ film.

After making a peace offering to The Rock, Vin Diesel flaunts his chiseled figure ahead of the final ‘Fast’ film.

Vin Diesel is rehearsing for the final two installments of the Fast and Furious franchise, and the actor is getting back into fighting shape to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto.

Diesel flaunted his ripped physique in an Instagram post this weekend, as well as a stylized video of himself doing pull-ups in the gym.

He captioned the photo, “Months away from embarking on the final journey…” and included the hashtags (hashtag)Domstateofmind and (hashtag)Fast10.

Diesel recently made a public plea on Instagram, asking Dwayne Johnson to reconsider returning for the Fast and Furious franchise’s final two installments, despite the actors’ previous feud.

Johnson hasn’t appeared in a main Fast and Furious film with Vin Diesel since The Fate of the Furious in 2017, but Diesel is hoping for a reunion in the franchise’s upcoming 10th installment.

Johnson’s Luke Hobbs debuted in Fast Five (2011) and was most recently seen in the spin-off Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs andamp; Shaw (2019), which omitted Diesel.

Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) shared a tweet.

“Dwayne, my younger brother… the time has come.

“The world awaits the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10,” Diesel wrote alongside a photo of their characters on Instagram.

“As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne around here.

They and you send well wishes on every holiday… but now is the time.

A legacy is on the horizon.

Years ago, I promised you that I would keep my word to Pablo.

I swore we’d reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale, which is 10! I say this out of love… but you have to show up, you have a major role to play in the franchise.

No one else could ever play Hobbs.

I hope you rise to the challenge and achieve your goals.”

Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) retweeted one of his own posts.

The first part of the franchise’s two-part finale is expected to be Fast 10.

On April 7, 2023, the tenth installment of the franchise will be released in theaters.

Filming is set to begin in January, and the two films may be shot simultaneously.

Diesel recently said to Entertainment Weekly, “Just wait for 10.”

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

