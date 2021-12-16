After a plane crash, Flow La Movie, a Puerto Rican producer, died at the age of 38.

After a plane crash, Puerto Rican filmmaker Flow La Movie died at the age of 38.

The company that owned the plane, Helidosa Aviation Group, confirmed on Wednesday that Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, and eight others died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

Flow was one of the plane’s seven passengers who died.

Two other members of the crew died as well.

The group was on their way to the Sunshine State of Florida.

Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, the music producer’s partner, and his son, Jayden Hernandez, were among those killed.

“This accident has caused us great pain and sorrow at Helidosa.”

In a statement, the company said, “We stand in solidarity with the affected families who, like us, are going through a trying time.”

Flow was known for producing hits such as Bad Bunny and Ozuna’s “Te Boté,” as well as Nio Garcia’s “AM” and “Travesuras,” and for running his own indie record label and management agency, which signed artists such as Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, and Sound.

J Balvin, Don Omar, Ricardo Montaner, and other artists took to social media to pay their respects after learning of his death.

Balvin wrote in Spanish, “José ngel, THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRA ALTA ALWAYS!! Rest in peace.”

“I’m sorry for your and your family’s loss.

“Thank you for the chance to work together,” Don Omar wrote.

“Fly high and I’ll see you later,” says the narrator.

“The artistic and Dominican community has lost a great producer, (hashtag)JoseAngelHernandez, known as (hashtag)FlowLaMovie and his young family,” Montaner tweeted, adding, “Dios derrame paz sobrenatural,amén…”

With great sadness and grief, the Dominican and international art communities have lost a great producer, (hashtag)JoseAngelHernandez, also known as (hashtag)FlowLaMovie, and his young family.

