After a rocky Olympic start, Mikaela Shiffrin gets real about the pressure to succeed: ‘The Girl Who Failed Could Also Fly.’

Mikaela Shiffrin gave a glimpse into how she approached the remainder of her time at the 2022 Winter Olympics after a difficult start.

On Friday, February 11, Shiffrin, 26, wrote alongside a collage of Instagram photos from her time in Beijing, China, “The girl who failed… could also fly.”

“It’s amazing to train and compete with all of these brave and incredible women who have overcome so much in their lives just to get here.”

The Olympic gold medalist admitted that competing in the sport can “really hurt.”

“In the finish area, there’s a lot of disappointment and heartbreak, but there’s also a lot of support,” she shared.

“And, most importantly, we all get to see and admire at least a few spectacular and inspirational performances every day.”

“Wellllll, guess I better hang on tight to the coaster because we have plenty more to come,” the Colorado native said, adding, “Wellllll, guess I better hang on tight to the coaster because we have plenty more to come.”

“Tomorrow is the first day of DH training!”

“Sending my love to those who are feeling that striking hurt of defeat… only let it beat you down for a little while, and then stand up and throw a few punches back,” Shiffrin concluded.

Thank you especially to my little team within the team for their unwavering support in both triumph and adversity. Today was a good day, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

After skiing out during the Giant Slalom and Slalom, Shiffrin was disqualified from her first two events at the Winter Olympics.

At the Super-G event, the professional skier came in ninth place.

Lindsey Vonn, a retired ski racer, offered her support to Shiffrin after the rocky start.

“I definitely think there are a lot of emotions, and she’s obviously upset, as she should be,” Vonn, 37, told Today on February 9.

“I wouldn’t make any rash decisions if I were her.”

I believe she simply needs to stop and think for a moment, take a deep breath, and be around her mother and boyfriend, as well as her teammates, to feel the support.

