After a romantic break in Cornwall with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift has sparked engagement rumors.

Taylor Swift’s whirlwind trip to Cornwall with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn sparked rumors that they were engaged.

Last week, the couple flew from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, to London on a private jet before heading to the holiday hotspot of St Ives.

Friends say the couple’s decision to travel 4,000 miles for only a three-day visit to the town demonstrates that it was “particularly special” to them.

“Taylor is a superstar and obviously very wealthy,” an insider told The Sun, “so she can travel almost anywhere at any time.”

“However, going that far for just a few days must have meant a lot to them.”

“It appears that things are becoming more serious, and that an engagement may be on the cards.”

That could explain why someone would travel such a long distance to get to a specific location.

“Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they seem to be having a good time together.”

“Lockdown escalated the situation, and they’ve remained together throughout.”

According to sources, the couple, who have been together for six years, rented a house in St Ives rather than staying in a hotel for maximum romantic seclusion.

They flew back to the United States after three nights, flying 3,000 miles to Maine.

“It sounds like a lovely trip,” a pal added.

Taylor, 32, and Joe, 30, have spent recent years dividing their time between the United States and London, sharing a £7 million home in Primrose Hill — though she still considers Nashville to be her “main house.”