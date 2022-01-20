After a rumored split, Jersey Shore fans claim Angelina Pivarnick looks EXACTLY like Kim Kardashian in a sultry new photo.

Angelina Pivarnick looks EXACTLY like Kim Kardashian in a new sexy photo, according to Jersey Shore fans.

Fans believe the 35-year-old is divorcing her husband Chris Larangeira, so she shared the post.

Angelina Jolie posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor in a tight black off-the-shoulder top, black pants, and black heels to Instagram on Wednesday.

The MTV star wore her dark hair down and straight with a full face of makeup.

Jersey Shore fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Angelina shared the photo, claiming that she resembled Kim, 41.

“Okay kim jr,” one person wrote alongside multiple heart and fire emojis.

“HEY THERE, KIM KARDASHIAN,” another person added.

Angelina Jolie was dubbed “the Kim of Staten Island” by a third.

“Beautiful Angelina,” wrote a follower on Instagram.

“I really like your outfit.”

Angelina Jolie has been described as “absolutely gorgeous” by one person and a “queen” by another.

Angelina Jolie has been compared to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before, and the new photo isn’t the first time.

Angelina Jolie shared a photo in November in which she flashed a small smile for the camera while wearing a full face of makeup.

In a tiny crop top, the Jersey Shore star flaunted her cleavage and stomach while her hair cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls.

“Bouncy hair is always my favorite hair to wear:).” she wrote in the caption.

While many of Angelina’s Instagram followers praised her for being “beautiful,” others pointed out that the photo was edited with a filter.

“Who is this?” asked one person, who described her as “unrecognizable.”

Others compared her to SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian, with one fan simply writing: “Kim k!”

Angelina Jolie has shared a new photo, prompting speculation that she and husband Chris are no longer together.

Angelina shared photos from her holiday gathering, but Chris was noticeably absent from the photos. This sparked rumors of a breakup.

In her post, she smiled for the camera while standing alone in front of her brightly lit Christmas tree, saying that “life’s a little crazy right now for everyone.”

Last month, the Staten Island native added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic message that appeared to be unhappy, fueling speculation that the couple had split up.

Angelina Jolie appeared to be listening to a woman narrate in an Instagram video.

“Keep going,” a woman’s voice said.

Everything will fall into place in due time.

I swear.

“Right now, you might not realize what you’re up against.

It will, however, happen sooner or later.

“It’ll all come together in the end.”

The tone of voice…

