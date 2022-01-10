After a rumored stint in rehab, Demi Lovato debuted a giant head tattoo.

After a rumored stint in rehab, Demi Lovato debuts a giant head tattoo.

Demi Lovato, 29, has added a large piece to her tattoo collection! Over the weekend, the “Anyone” singer shared a photo of a massive black spider tattooed on the side of their head by celebrity tattoo artist Dr.

Lovato showed off the new body art by shaving off a large chunk of their new buzzcut to place the spider around their ear in a video from the session posted on Saturday.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story.

We learned how to weave and make pottery from her.

She educated us on the subject of fire, light, and darkness.

She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a unique place in the world.”

Woo also shared a photo of the stunning ink on his Instagram Stories.

In August 2021, the same artist inked lyrics from Infinite Universe’s song “Beautiful Chorus” onto Lovato’s hand.

Lovato reportedly completed a rehab stint in late 2021 and returned home in time for the holidays, according to reports.

Lovato went to rehab late last year, according to multiple reports. Page Six was the first to report the news, and Us Weekly later reported that Lovato “will have a sober living companion [with]them during this transition,” and that “it was their decision to go back to rehab.”

Lovato’s publicist has been contacted for comment by ET.

Lovato declared they were no longer California sober on social media in December, writing on their Instagram Story, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

“The only way to be sober is to be sober.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, their docuseries, revealed that they were “smoking weed and drinking in moderation.”

"I think the term that I most identify with is California sober," they told CBS Sunday Morning in March. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I

