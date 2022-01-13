After a secret kayak date, teen mom Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin joke around in a new TikTok video.

After sparking reconciliation rumors, KAILYN Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin joked around in a new TikTok.

When the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and her baby daddy went on a secret kayaking date last month, fans went crazy.

The exes reunited for a funny video during a car ride just days later.

“I know something you don’t,” Kailyn said as she sat in the driver’s seat and grinned at the camera.

The camera then panned to Javi, who smiled and mimed, “I know something you’ll never know.”

“What happens when the cameras stop rolling,” read the text in the video.

“Just kidding, I IG and TikTok everything I do,” the MTV star wrote alongside the video on TikTok on Wednesday.

“No secrets are permitted.”

Kailyn and Javi, 29, married in 2012 and have a son together, Lincoln, who is eight years old.

Despite their breakup, they have remained close and recently sparked rumors that they were back together when they were seen on a kayaking date.

Kailyn shared a video of them kayaking through a muddy stream last month, which she quickly deleted.

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with the latest news and stories.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” Javi exclaimed off-camera.

Oh, that’s great!”

Javi’s 29th birthday was earlier that month, and the reality star honored him.

She posted a photo of Javi and their son Lincoln on the football field during practice.

“I can’t stand you, but I love doing football, parenting, and football with you,” the TV star said.

“J, happy birthday!”

Javi has also been praised for his parenting of Kailyn’s 11-year-old step-son Isaac, whom she shares with ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera.

Isaac shared a photo of the two of them beaming at the camera during a trip to an arcade hall on his Instagram account.

From the time he was three years old until now, the adolescent included sweet memories of them together.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Javi and his “amazing” friendship.

“It’s wonderful to see he’s a constant in Isaac’s life,” one person wrote.

“Lincoln [Javi and Kailyn’s son] is fortunate to have a father who can show love and loyalty to someone who isn’t blood related.”

“Adorable,” another said.

“It’s great to see they’re still together,” one user said, while another added, “I’m glad he’s always been a part of your life!”

Kailyn is the mother of Lux, four, and Creed, one, with her ex Chris Lopez, in addition to Lincoln and Isaac.