After a secret pregnancy and the birth of son Dakota, Macaulay Culkin’s girlfriend Brenda Song appears to be wearing an engagement ring.

Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin’s girlfriend, appears to be wearing an engagement ring after a secret pregnancy and the birth of their son Dakota.

Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin’s longtime girlfriend, was seen out in Los Angeles on Monday wearing a large engagement ring on her left wedding finger.

Since 2017, the couple has been together.

Brenda wore a long red jacket with a black dress and leather mules.

She held her phone in her right hand, which was covered in a lavender case, while her empty left hand protruded from beneath the sleeve of her jacket.

As she ran errands, her diamond-encrusted hand was barely visible.

In April, Macaulay, 41, and Brenda, 33, welcomed Dakota, their first child together.

Brenda and Macaulay haven’t made any announcements about their engagement.

The couple is notoriously private about their relationship and their son.

Brenda and Macaulay met on the set of Changeland in 2017.

In early 2020, the couple announced that they were planning to start a family.

He and Brenda would “practice a lot,” he told Esquire magazine.

“We’re working on it,” he said.

“Because nothing turns you on like your lady saying, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.'”

Dakota is a Los Angeles native who was born on April 5, 2021.

Brenda was first seen out and about after giving birth the following month.

She wrapped Dakota in a blanket and took him for a walk.

Brenda was dressed in a bucket hat by Louis Vuitton, a baggy blouse, linen pants, and designer sneakers.

The baby was 6 pounds 14 ounces in weight.

“We’re overjoyed,” Macaulay and Brenda told Esquire.

Apples, Dude, and Santa, their son, live with them.

Cinnamon is the name of a fish they have.

After the actor’s late sister, Macaulay and Brenda named their son after her.

In a car accident in 2008, she was killed.

At the time, she was only 29 years old.

“We can officially confirm that the victim is Dakota Culkin,” the family told TMZ following the accident.

“This is a terrible tragedy.”

“At this time, we have no further comment.”

