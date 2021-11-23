After a series of miscarriages, James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly secretly gives birth to their sixth child with the actor.

Jeremiah Van Der Beek, James’ newborn son, was announced on Instagram by a “humbled” James, 44.

Because James and Kimberly had lost “two late-term pregnancies in a row,” they kept “this one quiet.”

After he “found out” she was pregnant, the Dawson’s Creek actor admitted he was “terrified.”

His 38-year-old wife had “given birth naturally on the ranch,” he said.

“Each child brings their own energy, manifestation of consciousness, and lessons,” James wrote in the caption.

“The ones we lost each gave us a different piece of the puzzle, making us even more grateful for this sweet, wise little one’s ongoing master class.”

“Life is beautiful,” the TV star concluded, emojiing a heart.

James and the rest of the family took turns holding the baby boy as the slide progressed.

In August 2010, James and Kimberly married in a small ceremony in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Olivia, 10 years old, Joshua, 9 years old, Annabel, 6 years old, Emilia, 4 years old, and Gwendolyn, 2 years old, are the couple’s five children.

The Rules of Attraction star revealed in June 2020 that his wife had miscarried “17 weeks [into]” her pregnancy.

The former teen idol shared photos of his wife in bed, accompanied by their daughter.

“We were ecstatic to find out we were expecting,” he wrote.

We didn’t tell anyone this time.

“But last weekend, 17 weeks in, the soul we’d been looking forward to welcoming into the world had lessons for our family that didn’t include joining us in a living physical body.”

“We rushed Kimberly to the hospital in an ambulance for yet another night of blood transfusions.”

“As I stood there, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but powerless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued, “something kept running through my head.”

“We need to look after one another more.”

Right now, the entire world is in agony.

When deep trauma is unearthed, there is denial, shock, numbness, and anger – all the old patterns we cling to.”

“And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process less painful or to solve it quickly,” he added.

However, there is a way out.

