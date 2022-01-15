After a shady Instagram post, fans of ‘Emily in Paris’ fear Lucien Laviscount will not reprise his role as Alfie in Season 3.

After a shady Instagram post, fans of ‘Emily in Paris’ fear Lucien Laviscount will not return as Alfie in Season 3.

Emily isn’t quite done with her time in Paris yet, but Alfie may be.

Emily in Paris was officially renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix on October 10, indicating that the quirky story of American expat Emily Cooper is far from over.

The majority of the cast from season 2 is expected to return for season 3, but Lucien Laviscount, a newcomer to Emily in Paris, may have a shorter stay in the City of Lights.

Many fans are questioning the actor’s future with the Darren Star comedy following one of his recent Instagram posts.

[Warning: This article contains Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers.]

In Season 2, Emily is joined by Laviscount, who plays Alfie, a London-born banker who becomes Emily’s (Lily Collins) French class partner.

Alfie, unlike Emily, has a cynical attitude toward Paris.

He doesn’t take French class as seriously as Emily does, which causes them to clash — at least initially.

Emily and Alfie begin dating after hanging out a few times, providing a welcome distraction from Emily’s drama with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat).

Alfie and Gabriel, on the other hand, become fast friends, which makes Emily uncomfortable.

Alfie’s feelings about Paris change dramatically by the end of the season.

Regrettably, he will be unable to partake in the festivities.

He informs Emily that his work in Paris is complete and that he must return to London.

While Emily stays in Paris, he wants to try long-distance running.

Emily will have to decide whether it’s worth it in Season 3.

If Alfie does return to London, there’s a chance he won’t appear as much in Season 3, at least not as frequently.

If Emily decides to visit him in London, he might make an appearance.

Some fans are wondering if this is the case after seeing Laviscount’s recent Instagram post.

To commemorate the renewal of seasons 3 and 4, the actor shared a carousel of cast photos.

That isn’t particularly suspicious, but his caption did raise a few eyebrows.

He wrote, “Emily in Paris SEASON 3 andamp; SEASON 4.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all shine.”

The phrase “you all” is a unique one.

One would think that if Laviscount was returning full-time, he would have said “us.”

One fan exclaimed, “Team Alfieeee.”

“You had better… ”

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022