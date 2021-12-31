After a snub by President John F. Kennedy, Frank Sinatra smashed JFK’s helipad with a sledgehammer.

After a snub by President John F. Kennedy, Frank Sinatra smashed JFK’s helipad.

Though Frank Sinatra and John F Kennedy had a close friendship at one time, their relationship had many ups and downs.

Some rumors blame the musician’s alleged mob ties, while others point to a reported relationship with Kennedy’s sister as the source of these issues.

Whatever the reason, Sinatra once smashed up a helipad he built for the president.

Before Kennedy ran for president, Sinatra and Kennedy became friends.

Kennedy’s sister Pat married Rat Pack actor Peter Lawford, which undoubtedly influenced their relationship.

Kennedy had become close friends with Sinatra by the time he decided to run for President.

During a performance in Las Vegas in 1960, Sinatra referred to Kennedy as the “next president of the United States,” according to Biography.com.

Kennedy’s presidential campaign received Sinatra’s full support.

He supported the aspiring politician by endorsing him, hosting donor events, and allowing Kennedy’s team to fly on his private jet.

After Kennedy was elected president, Sinatra joined a slew of other celebrities for a pre-inauguration gala.

Kennedy planned a trip to Palm Springs, California, in 1962, and stayed at Frank Sinatra’s mansion.

Sinatra built a presidential suite with a helipad ahead of the visit.

Regrettably, the space would be unused.

According to The Telegraph, Robert Kennedy was concerned about Sinatra’s alleged ties to organized crime.

Despite Sinatra’s repeated denials of any ties to the mafia, the rumors persisted.

Instead, the Kennedy camp decided it was safer to stick with Bing Crosby.

Lawford was tasked with informing Sinatra of the bad news.

His attempts to deliver the news in a gentle manner were unsuccessful.

“‘It was for security reasons,’ Peter tried to explain.

“That’s bull (bleep),” his former wife Patricia Seaton Lawford Stewart told the Desert Sun.

“It wasn’t at all like that.”

And [Crosby] was a Republican! So Frank simply blamed Peter for everything.”

Sinatra was enraged and cut off Lawford for good.

Lawford stated, “He never forgave me.”

“He just abruptly cut me off.”

Sinatra is said to have kicked in the door to the presidential suite and attempted to remove the gold nameplate.

In addition, he used a sledgehammer to…

