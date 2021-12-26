After a social media blackout following the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner unveils her new cat and a diamond lion Christmas gift.

After a social media blackout following the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner shows off her new cat and a diamond lion Christmas gift.

After her social media silence following the Astroworld tragedy, KYLIE Jenner showed off a new pet cat and a diamond lion purse as a Christmas gift.

In the aftermath of her baby daddy Travis Scott’s tragic performance at Astroworld, the pregnant Kardashian has recently returned to social media after a long absence.

Kylie Jenner, 24, flaunted her diamond-encrusted lion-shaped purse on Instagram.

Her bejeweled clutch wasn’t the only Christmas present with a feline theme.

Kylie also showed off a new kitten with golden fur and wide eyes.

This Christmas night, she snuggled with the cat on gnome-print sheets.

The posts were some of the first since Kylie broke her social media silence following the deaths of the ten Astroworld victims.

Kylie announced that she is expecting her second child in her first post back after a nearly two-month hiatus.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping a low profile in the run-up to the birth of her second child with Travis Scott.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, took to social media to share a throwback photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, 66.

The reality star shared an adorable photo of her mother dressed up as a young girl for the holidays in a sexy sparkly gown.

Kris was photographed laughing with a wide smile and touching her bare leg through a slit in her red dress.

She flaunted her youthful figure in front of a festively decorated fireplace, complete with stockings and poinsettias.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” Kylie wrote as she announced her return to social media.

Many fans are speculating about Kylie’s pregnancy after spotting a clue in a Kardashian family video.

Children from the Kardashian family, including Khloe’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, chase down Santa Claus at a Christmas eve family party, according to an Instagram story shared by Khloe Kardashian.

Stormi, on the other hand, was the only one who was wearing a mask, and some Reddit users believe she did so for a reason.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?” one Reddit user wrote.

This sparked an online debate, with many supporters of the theory.

One person speculated, “I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take any chances, but it could also be that she already gave birth.”

You make a good point.

“When was she supposed to arrive?”

“It’s quite possible,” said another.

Someone did it a while back.

