After a squabble over the rules, Audi gives a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant a new car.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush, who narrowly missed out on a brand-new vehicle, car manufacturer Audi is making amends.

“In our book, Charlene, you’re a winner.”

Let’s get you a prize now.

On Wednesday, December 22, the brand’s official Twitter account wrote, “It’s time to (hashtag)GiveHerTheQ3.”

Audi retweeted a message from a viewer pleading with the ABC game show to change its strict rules.

“Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word,” a Twitter user commented.

“Hand the car over to her.”

Audi updated its network of followers about Rubush’s new car gift a few hours later on Wednesday.

“No other community compares to the Audi community.

“Thanks to your assistance, we were able to locate Charlene,” the tweet stated.

“More to come as we assist (hashtag)GiveHerTheQ3,” says the author.

“Surprise,” the luxury automobile manufacturer added in another message.

We’ve flipped the script.

This holiday season, we’re full of surprises.”

Rubush’s loyal fans took to social media on her behalf after she competed on the long-running competition — which aired on Tuesday, December 21 — to call out the show’s rules after she narrowly missed out on winning an Audi Q3 despite correctly answering the puzzle.

Rubush, who had previously earned (dollar)16,500 on the show, took on the difficult bonus round, which required her to solve a “What Are You Doing” word puzzle.

Her initial guess was “Choosing the right card,” but she later changed it to “Choosing the right… word,” which was correct but came right at the buzzer.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” said host Pat Sajak in the episode.

“We’ll take a short break, but not more than four or five seconds.”

I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

You did a great job obtaining it, but we are unable to award you the prize, which was the Audi.”

Rubush walked away from the competition with only her (dollar)16,500 prize and a free vacation, but viewers were outraged that she didn’t walk away with a new car due to a minor technicality.

“Please give this contestant the car she deserves, @Audi.”

She was the winner on both @WheelofFortune and Pat.

