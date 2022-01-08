After a staffer said Prince Charles would be ‘delighted’ if she stepped down, Queen Elizabeth was enraged.

After a staffer said Prince Charles would be ‘delighted’ if she stepped down, Queen Elizabeth became enraged.

Because what happens after her reign is frequently discussed, Queen Elizabeth II has had to consider her own death more than most people.

Prince Charles will succeed to the British throne in the event of the monarch’s death, according to the British line of succession.

While the Prince of Wales is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, one of his staffers reportedly made a remark about the possibility of his mother abdicating, which enraged the queen.

Given her advanced age and the news of a hospital stay in 2021, there has been more speculation than ever about Queen Elizabeth’s health and whether or not she will step down and hand the throne over to her son.

However, the palace has stated that this will not be the case.

Not only did the queen promise to reign for as long as she lives on her 21st birthday, saying, “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service,” but abdicating because of one’s age is also not done.

As a result, Charles will not be king until his mother dies, unless she is physically or mentally incapable of doing so.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II is dissatisfied with Prince Charles’ plans for her final residence.

Because the queen takes her responsibilities seriously, it’s impolite for anyone in the household to make jokes about her stepping down and how the prince would react.

However, one of Prince Charles’ aides is said to have missed the memo, which enraged the monarch.

In his book William’s Princess, royal author Robert Jobson recounted the events.

“A spectacularly misguided attempt to burnish Charles’ reputation and enforce his position as heir to the throne was responsible for a spectacularly misguided attempt to burnish Charles’ reputation and enforce his position as heir to the throne in November 1998,” Jobson wrote (per Express).

“[It] instead aroused the queen’s wrath, necessitating an embarrassing retreat on the part of her eldest son,” he continued.

The queen was shocked to learn that a St James’s Palace aide had said that if his mother abdicated, Charles would be ‘privately delighted.’

“If this is true, the prince would have been better off keeping this to himself.”

However, the source of the information was a Charles supporter who, no doubt, believed he was speaking in the Prince of Wales’ best interests.”

Jobson is an interesting character.

